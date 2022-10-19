 AIS puts Jasmine deals on hold over conditions - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

AIS puts Jasmine deals on hold over conditions

19 OCT 2022

AIS began reconsidering the terms of a deal to acquire stakes in broadband companies owned by Jasmine International, after shareholders of one unit failed to approve conditions allowing the operator to amend fibre leasing and payment provisions.

Shareholders of Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure approved the stake sales yesterday (18 October) but refused to approve conditions which would allow AIS’ subsidiary to terminate rental assurance and marketing services agreements, and increase in advance rental payment payable by Triple T Broadband to Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure.

In a stock market filing, AIS argued it views the conditions as key to the competitiveness of Triple T Broadband and it will announce the next step after a review.

Leasing and payment terms are “a material issue which requires careful reconsideration”, AIS stated.

Jasmine International’s shareholders last month approved a deal for AIS to acquire 99.87 per cent of Triple T Broadband and 19 per cent of Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

AIS cuts 2022 forecast

AIS creates data centre subsidiary

AIS to take stakes in broadband units from Jasmine
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Interview: Kristian Toivo, TIP

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 2 highlights

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association