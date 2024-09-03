Singtel unveiled a fourth partnership in the last three weeks to expand the reach of its GPU-as-a-service (GPUaaS) offering, striking a deal with US-based GMI Cloud.

The two companies explained in a release they aim to combine their respective GPU resources and infrastructure to extend their footprint into “previously untapped markets”.

Singtel’s Digital InfraCo CEO Bill Chang noted the agreement “expands capacity and availability zones in Asia Pacific”, complementing its GPUaaS points of presence and giving enterprises flexibility and scalability.

GMI Cloud CEO Alex Yeh added the tie-up aims to create an ecosystem that will accelerate AI adoption, enabling telecoms providers and enterprises to enhance their services.

The AI-native GPU cloud platform operates data centres across the world to offer access to GPUs optimised for AI and machine learning workloads.

Earlier in the week, Singtel signed an agreement with Norway-based Nscale to share their respective data centre resources to run enterprise customers’ AI workloads.

Singtel also recently forged deals with Japan-based Hitachi and the Bridge Alliance covering GPU cloud services.