HomeAppsNews

Snap blocks Al Jazeera in Saudi Arabia

20 SEP 2017

Snap adhered to a request from the Saudi Arabian government to block access to content from media outlet Al Jazeera on Snapchat, its social media application.

Al Jazeera is one of a number of Qatar-based businesses facing pressure in the region. Four countries in the Middle East have broken off diplomatic ties with Qatar after the country was accused of having links to terrorist organisations.

A spokesperson for Snap told Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that Al Jazeera articles remain accessible on Snapchat in 14 other countries in the Middle East, but the company’s Arabic language channel has now been removed from the Saudi Arabian version of its Snapchat Discovery news service. It had only been available for four months.

Al Jazeera slammed Snap’s decision, stating that it appears “an attempt to silence freedom of expression”.

The company has seen its website and apps blocked in Saudi Arabia since May.

Snap added in an email to WSJ it removed Al Jazeera from Snapchat in the country to obey with local laws, stating it makes an effort to comply where they operate.

The Saudi Arabian communications regulator issued the request to Snap earlier this month, stating Al Jazeera’s presence on its Snapchat Discovery news service was running foul of local laws.

Snap said it confirmed it would block Al Jazeera four days later.

Al Jazeera, which is still able to post content to Snapchat as a user, said it was seeking more clarity over the decision, added WSJ.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

