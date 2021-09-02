 WhatsApp slapped with €225M GDPR fine - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

WhatsApp slapped with €225M GDPR fine

02 SEP 2021

The Republic of Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) imposed a record €225 million fine on Facebook’s WhatsApp for failures around transparency in how it handled users’ personal information, following a probe which began in 2018.

The DPC acts as Facebook’s lead regulator in the EU. In a statement it explained a lengthy and comprehensive investigation had found issues with how WhatsApp had processed users and non-users’ data, and whether the company had been compliant with the bloc’s GDPR obligations.

“This includes information provided to data subjects about processing of information between WhatsApp and other Facebook companies,” the DPC stated.

The fine is the largest to date by the Irish regulator, which added it had also imposed a reprimand along with an order for WhatsApp to bring its processing into compliance “by taking a range of specified remedial actions”.

Disproportionate
In response, WhatsApp argued the issues DPC found related to policies which were in place in 2018 and pledged to appeal the “disproportionate” fine.

“WhatsApp is committed to providing a secure and private service. We have worked to ensure the information we provide is transparent and comprehensive and will continue to do so”.

Under current GDPR rules, violations can result in fines of up to 4 per cent of a company’s global revenue.

Reuters reported DPC had 14 major probes into Facebook and subsidiaries WhatsApp and Instagram open at the end of 2020.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Facebook adds end-to-end encryption on Messenger

UK threatens to undo Facebook acquisition of Giphy

WhatsApp shrugs off India privacy update pressure
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association