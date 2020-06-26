 WhatsApp fights for Brazil money future - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

WhatsApp fights for Brazil money future

26 JUN 2020

WhatsApp scrambled to rescue its ailing mobile payments play, opening talks with Brazil’s central bank regarding restoring the service, which was suspended barely a week after launch.

In a statement, WhatsApp head Will Cathcart said Banco Central do Brasil intended to “find a path for the service to proceed by working with Visa and Mastercard” along with “other authorities” to address issues with the service.

The company cited the economic impact of Covid-19 (coronavirus) as evidence of the need for digital payment platforms, with Cathcart stating the business supported “a pro-competitive, open payments model” alongside the central bank’s PIX platform “when it becomes available.”

Visa and Mastercard were earlier ordered to halt support for the WhatsApp system, effectively stopping the service in its tracks after eight days of operation.

Adding to WhatsApp’s woes was a move by competition authority Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Economica (CADE), which issued an injunction on a partnership with local credit card company Cielo.

In a statement, CADE cited Cielo’s existing high market share, explaining the WhatsApp collaboration could result in it garnering “significant market power”.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Brazil suspends WhatsApp payments

Smartphones, apps becoming primary news source

Facebook opens door to Messenger Rooms
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Out with the old, in with the new

Mobile Mix: Robots take on Covid-19

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association