 Vodafone Idea, Hungama partner on music streaming - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Vodafone Idea, Hungama partner on music streaming

14 DEC 2021

Vodafone Idea teamed with Hungama Music to launch a music streaming service on its Vi app, offering customers a six-month subscription at no extra cost.

In a statement, Vodafone Idea explained customers can listen to advert-free music in 20 languages from Hungama’s library of millions of songs, with unlimited downloads.

Vodafone Idea stated its customers can also attend dozens of live digital concerts on the Vi app at a nominal cost.

CMO Avneesh Khosla said the tie-up is in line with its strategy to offer services “through partnerships with domain experts”.

Hungama Digital Media founder Neeraj Roy noted its work with Vodafone Idea had previously led to the introduction of a first of its kind pay-per-view service model in India’s fast-growing premium video on demand market earlier this year.

“The partnership aligns with Hungama’s aim to explore and develop innovative ways to entertain and engage audiences across the world.”

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Tags

