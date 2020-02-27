 Uber updates app with live translation feature - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Uber updates app with live translation feature

27 FEB 2020

Uber redesigned its app by implementing an instant translation tool, a move it argued would smooth communication between passengers and drivers.

The feature, announced by the company in a blog, allows all users to translate a message in the app into their preferred language before sending. Prior to the update, messages in the app would be displayed only in the driver’s spoken tongue.

Uber stated the update is compatible with more than 100 languages, adding the move aided drivers whose primary language isn’t English and passengers who don’t know the language spoken in destinations they are travelling to.

The company also unveiled a feature to let passengers get more information on the status of their booking, including notifications about the time their taxi is due to arrive and more precise location details.

Uber said it will roll-out the new features globally in the upcoming days.

The changes form part of an ambitious move to position itself as the de-facto taxi booking service unveiled in September 2019, with a key emphasis on passenger safety.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Moment launches retro video app for iOS

China turns to tech companies for health solutions

Facebook experiments with hobby app
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: The “alternative” MWC20 wrap-up show

Panel: 2020 GLOMO Awards highlights

Feature video: Huawei Mate Xs launch highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association