Twitter introduces threaded replies for iOS - Mobile World Live

Twitter redesigned the layout of replies for iOS users, a move it argued would help make conversations on the platform easier to join and simplify the user experience.

In a blog announcing the new layout, Twitter stated the feature will appear in users’ timelines, where discussions from followers are featured, and make it easier to see “who’s replying to who so you can join in on relevant conversations”.

Conversations appear as threads, denoting where it starts and the consequent replies with the use of designated lines.

Twitter stated the new reply layout will be deployed on Google’s Android OS “very soon”.

The Verge reported the function was initially demonstrated by Twitter in March 2019.

In January, Twitter unveiled another plan affecting conversations on its platform, enabling users to control who can reply to their tweets, in an effort to protect against harmful speech and posts.