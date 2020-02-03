 Twitter introduces threaded replies for iOS - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Twitter introduces threaded replies for iOS

03 FEB 2020

Twitter redesigned the layout of replies for iOS users, a move it argued would help make conversations on the platform easier to join and simplify the user experience.

In a blog announcing the new layout, Twitter stated the feature will appear in users’ timelines, where discussions from followers are featured, and make it easier to see “who’s replying to who so you can join in on relevant conversations”.

Conversations appear as threads, denoting where it starts and the consequent replies with the use of designated lines.

Twitter stated the new reply layout will be deployed on Google’s Android OS “very soon”.

The Verge reported the function was initially demonstrated by Twitter in March 2019.

In January, Twitter unveiled another plan affecting conversations on its platform, enabling users to control who can reply to their tweets, in an effort to protect against harmful speech and posts.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Samsung expands donation app functions

Vine successor Byte launches short-form video app

Twitter clamps down on facial recognition
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The customer experience evolution

Mobile Mix: Orange turns to green

Mobile Mix: Huawei apps push hots up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association