Twitter to trial reply blocking features - Mobile World Live

 Twitter to trial reply blocking features
HomeAppsNews

Twitter to trial reply blocking features

09 JAN 2020

Twitter detailed plans to test new features enabling users to control who can reply to their tweets, in an effort to protect against harmful speech and posts, BBC News reported.

The new features were unveiled at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, with Twitter aiming to conduct tests early this year.

It plans to place posts into four categories: global, where all can respond; group, allowing replies from people a user follows or mentions; panel, covering only those named in a post; and statement, which blocks replies completely.

The move is the latest in a series of efforts by Twitter to combat misuse.

In December 2019, CEO Jack Dorsey detailed plans to create standards all social media companies could use to tackle harmful speech and posts. This came a month after Twitter banned political adverts during a period of increased scrutiny of social media platform due to concerns over their influence on election results.

Author

Manny Pham

Tags

