Time Warner seeks audience lift with $100M Snap deal

Time Warner will develop shows especially for the popular Snapchat app, as part of a partnership deal reportedly worth $100 million.

The media and entertainment company will create “made-for-Snap Shows” covering genres including drama and comedy, and hopes its: “iconic brands and beloved personalities will increase exposure to its desirable, highly engaged and growing audience.”

As The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) noted, TV companies are keen to reach Snapchat’s young user base and don’t view it as a threat to their core pay-TV businesses.

Normally, parent Snap keeps 50 per cent of the ad revenue from such shows, while its media partners keep the other half, WSJ added.

Time Warner will also invest in advertising from HBO, Turner and Warner Bros – companies it owns – over the next two years, which it said affirms its: “confidence in Snap’s business model and power to reach a unique demographic coveted by advertisers and marketers.”

“As a company that has driven the evolution of media, this is an exciting and natural move as we bring together some of our leading video properties and brands with Snapchat’s dynamic platform,” said Gary Ginsberg, Time Warner’s EVP of corporate marketing and communications.

“We’re confident this partnership will help drive larger audiences to our shows and to the new direct to consumer platforms we continue to rollout,” he added.

TV shows for mobile

Since September 2016, Snap worked with networks and studios to create TV-like shows for mobile, including Time Warner’s Turner networks, NBC, BBC, Discovery Networks, MGM Television and VICE.

Shows are shot and produced exclusively for the platform’s vertical format and run for three to five minutes.

They are described as: “hyper-visual, featuring motion graphics, split screens, quick cuts and more, inspired by the expressive communication Snapchatters use to talk to their closest friends.”

There is currently about one show airing each day on Snapchat, though Snap aims to run three per day by end-2017. The company will also introduce a range of formats, including animation, documentaries, drama, comedies and daily news shows.

Snap offers a number of ways for companies to advertise, including purchasing Snap Ads, Sponsored Lenses and Geofilters.

In December 2016, Turner and Snap expanded their collaboration by bringing new brands to Snapchat’s Discover platform, extending live coverage of Turner’s premium sports events, and working with several Turner brands to develop Snapchat shows.

The deal encompassed content, distribution and advertising centred on Turner’s portfolio of networks, programming, events and brands.

Turner CEO John Martin previously told Mobile World Live the partnerhsip with Snapchat “is all about making sure we are where our fans are”.

In May, Sensor Tower reported worldwide Snapchat downloads on the App Store and Google Play during April 2017 decreased by about 16 per cent year-on-year to approximately 21.1 million.

The news came as Snap revealed its first results after going public, which showed the company is struggling to add new users as it deals with a significantly widening net loss.