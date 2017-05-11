English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAppsNews

Snap fails to impress with first post-IPO numbers

11 MAY 2017

Snap released its first results since going public, which show the company is struggling to add new users as it deals with a significantly widening net loss.

The Snapchat app maker’s revenue went up from $38.8 million in Q1 2016 to $150 million in the recent quarter, while its losses also increased: from $104.6 million to $2.2 billion.

Some $2 billion of Q1 2017 loss was due to stock-option grants given to employees, including a $750 million bonus in the form of a 3 per cent stake given to CEO and co-founder Evan Spiegel for taking the firm public.

When asked about the losses during an earnings call, CFO Drew Vollero said Snap is “still in investment mode”, and “managing this company for the long term.”

Daily active users grew from 122 million in Q1 2016 to 166 million in Q1 2017.

Spiegel said Snap is happy with its early results and performance, noting an increase in Android device users were among several improvements made: “During the first quarter, we focused our efforts primarily on the performance and quality of our Snapchat application and automation across our content products and advertising business.”

He revealed over 3 billion Snaps created are every day, generating an increase in overall sessions and time spent.

Chief strategy officer Imran Khan said users spent over 30 minutes per day on Snapchat during Q1: “largely because of the unique content on our platform.”

Copycat apps
It doesn’t help Snap’s cause rival Facebook’s businesses are cloning Snapchat features, with users of Instagram’s Stories feature exceeding Snapchat’s entire user base.

When questioned about this, Speigel said: “If you want to be a creative company, you have got to be comfortable with and enjoy the fact that people copy your products if you make great stuff… Just because Yahoo has a search box doesn’t mean they’re Google”.

Just before revealing its results, Snap announced new features for its app, including the Magic Eraser, an ‘infinity’ setting on its timer “allowing the recipient to enjoy your Snap as long as they’d like”, plus a loop tool for videos on loop, similar to Instagram’s Boomerang.

An App Annie report last week said marketing personnel should develop specific campaigns for Snapchat, which stands out from rival messaging services in terms of usage.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Opera brings WhatsApp, Messenger to its browser

Pandora recieves $150M investment as it mulls sale

Instagram revamps mobile site to attract more users
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association