English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAppsNews

Snapchat App Store, Google Play downloads drop

15 MAY 2017

Worldwide Snapchat downloads on the App Store and Google Play during April 2017 decreased by about 16 per cent year-on-year to approximately 21.1 million, Sensor Tower reported.

What’s more, between 1 May and 10 May Snapchat was installed about 6.2 million times across both stores, a 28 per cent decrease from 8.6 million during the same period in 2016.

The news comes as parent Snap revealed its first results after going public, which showed the company is struggling to add new users as it deals with a significantly widening net loss.

Snap’s cause is not being aided by rival Facebook’s businesses cloning Snapchat features, with users of Instagram’s Stories feature exceeding Snapchat’s entire user base.

Instagram’s popularity is further proven by the fact its worldwide installs went up by around 19 per cent year-on-year in April, from 26 million to nearly 31 million, the report said (see image, click to enlarge).

This momentum continued during the first ten days of May, with 10.5 million downloads worldwide, up by 17 per cent from about nine million during the same period in 2016.

“After a weak first quarter, Snap’s new user growth has failed to start off the second quarter on a positive note. The year-over-year drop in worldwide installs for April and early May could be indicative of the longer-term outlook for Snapchat’s Q2 performance,” Sensor Tower stated.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Instagram revamps mobile site to attract more users

App Annie says Snapchat-centric marketing essential

Instagram hits 700M MAUs
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association