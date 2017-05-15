Snapchat App Store, Google Play downloads drop

Worldwide Snapchat downloads on the App Store and Google Play during April 2017 decreased by about 16 per cent year-on-year to approximately 21.1 million, Sensor Tower reported.

What’s more, between 1 May and 10 May Snapchat was installed about 6.2 million times across both stores, a 28 per cent decrease from 8.6 million during the same period in 2016.

The news comes as parent Snap revealed its first results after going public, which showed the company is struggling to add new users as it deals with a significantly widening net loss.

Snap’s cause is not being aided by rival Facebook’s businesses cloning Snapchat features, with users of Instagram’s Stories feature exceeding Snapchat’s entire user base.

Instagram’s popularity is further proven by the fact its worldwide installs went up by around 19 per cent year-on-year in April, from 26 million to nearly 31 million, the report said (see image, click to enlarge).

This momentum continued during the first ten days of May, with 10.5 million downloads worldwide, up by 17 per cent from about nine million during the same period in 2016.

“After a weak first quarter, Snap’s new user growth has failed to start off the second quarter on a positive note. The year-over-year drop in worldwide installs for April and early May could be indicative of the longer-term outlook for Snapchat’s Q2 performance,” Sensor Tower stated.