Tencent expands WeChat health options

Chinese internet giant Tencent signed a deal with UK-based digital health start-up Babylon Health to offer WeChat users access to technology which uses artificial intelligence to deliver personal health assessments.

Tencent’s popular messaging app WeChat counts more than 1 billion users and it is not just used for messaging, but serves as a social networking platform through which users can order food deliveries, book taxis and make mobile payments.

Users will soon soon be able to send medical symptoms to Babylon Health’s app, which will send back healthcare advice. The start-up made a similar deal with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health last month.

“Tencent’s initiatives have been covering the entire trail from general health services to disease management, covering all segments of the value chain as well as corresponding real-life scenarios. This collaboration with Babylon is another footprint by Tencent in the realm of big healthcare,” the companies said in a joint statement.

Babylon signed up more than 1.4 million people who pay for video consultations with doctors and it also offers a free symptom-checker. Almost half its users are based in the UK, while the rest are in Rwanda and the Republic of Ireland.

Tencent previously also invested in We Doctor, a Chinese online healthcare provider.