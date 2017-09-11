StarHub, WeChat launch unlimited messaging SIM

Singapore’s second largest mobile operator StarHub introduced two mobile prepaid SIMs in partnership with WeChat, which gives users unlimited social messaging on the app.

The operator said StarHub WeChat Go SIM is designed to cater to the growing number of visitors to Singapore from China. Tourist arrivals from China increased 36 per cent in 2016 from the year before, according to Singapore Tourism Board.

Speaking at a launch event at Hubtricity, StarHub’s innovation centre, Karen Ng, the operator’s GM for mobile prepaid (pictured, far left), said: “Through this alliance, visitors from China in Singapore will be able to easily stay in touch with anyone on an app they are accustomed to, without worrying about excess local data charges.”

Ng was joined by Lionel Sim, WeChat’s global senior marketing manager (pictured, centre), and StarHub CEO Tan Tong Hai (pictured, second from right).

WeChat is the most popular social media app in China, with monthly active users reaching 963 million in June.

StarHub WeChat Go SIM users also will have free access to the Lingcod TV mobile app. Developed by video streaming provider Sunway Media, Lingcod TV offers more than 100,000 hours of high-definition movies, documentaries and educational content out of China.

The SIMs, which are available starting today (11 September), are available for SGD16 ($11.82) and SGD32. The former is valid for seven days and offers 7GB of data, 500 minutes of voice calls and 60 minutes of international direct dial (IDD) calls to China. The SGD32 option covers a 12 day period, offers 15GB of data, 3,000 voice minutes and 150 minutes IDD. Both offer unlimited SMS.