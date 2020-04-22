 Snap remains at a loss despite user, revenue jumps - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Snap remains at a loss despite user, revenue jumps

22 APR 2020

Social media company Snap posted a double-digit jump in revenue during Q1, as millions of new users flocked to its app during the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, but still failed to turn a profit.

In its financial report, the company said Snapchat’s daily active users grew 20 per cent year-on-year to 229 million, with gains across each of its North America, Europe and Rest of World regions.

On an earnings call, CEO Evan Spiegel (pictured) said users were “incredibly engaged” during the quarter, creating an average of 4 billion Snaps per day.

He also highlighted a “sharp increase in group-related activities across chat, calling and games,” noting average daily time spent in games on the app more than doubled during March.

Revenue in Q1 increased 44 per cent to $462 million, but the company remained at a net loss of $306 million, although this was less than its $310 million loss in the opening quarter of 2019.

The company said it continued innovating in the recent period, citing its App Stories launch allowing sharing of Stories to third-party apps, unveiled at the end of March, as an example.

Snap abstained from disclosing expectations for revenue and earnings in the current quarter, given “the uncertainties related to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the rapidly shifting macro conditions”.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Blog: How safe are social apps for children?

Snap boosts Stories reach with third-party deals

Zenly challenges users to stay at home
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Special feature video: Covid-19’s impact on the mobile economy

Mobile Mix: The deal we’ve all been waiting for

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association