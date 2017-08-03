English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAppsNews

Snap mulls Zero Zero Robotics buy to boost drone play

03 AUG 2017

Snap is reportedly in talks to acquire Zero Zero Robotics, a China-based maker of the drone Hover Camera, as the app maker looks to expand its hardware efforts.

The deal could be worth $150 million to $200 million, and would be Snap’s second move into the drone sector in recent months, following reports in May it had acquired US-based drone manufacturer Ctrl Me Robotics for less than $1 million.

In the past, Snap was said to be in talks with a drone company called Lily, although those talks were unsucesful and the company ultimately shut down. This was after reports Snap may be working to develop its own drones.

According to The Information, Zero Zero Robotics approached Snap to discuss investment opportunities, and talks then turned to a potential acquisition.

The company’s website states it creates electronics products which are consumer-friendly, and “designed in ways that push the boundaries of what’s considered possible”. It adds the company’s vision is “to bring to life intelligent ground and flying machines designed to extend the human vision and their capabilities, while improving their lives.”

Zero Zero Robotics’ first flagship product, developed under the Hover Camera brand, is Hover Camera Passport – an artificial intelligence-powered flying camera.

The device launched to the public in October, and can only be bought via Apple stores or online for $500.

Snap’s latest move would not only make sense as it pushes into wearables, the first example of which was Spectacles, but also because it wants to focus on being a camera company.

As for Spectacles, the company is said to be working on a new version incorporating augmented reality.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Formula 1 partners Snap to attract millennials

Snapchat intros in app geofilter tools

Snap puts Zenly tech to work in location feature
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association