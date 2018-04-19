Snap is set to launch an augmented reality (AR) feature which will allow advertisers to display and sell producs through Snapchat’s Lenses, in a bid to boost monetisation from its app.

Marketers can already create filters on its lenses platform and sell AR face masks for $0.99.

Now they can add a button on their sponsored lens to carry out an action, such as visiting a website, watching a promotional video or installing an app.

“Shoppable AR Lenses give brands a new way to leverage our unique scale – more than half of the 13 to 34-year-old population of the US plays with our AR Lenses each week on average – to drive real and measurable return on investment, whether that’s through sales, downloads, lead gen, or video views,” said Peter Sellis, director of revenue product.

Initial partners of the new feature include Clairol, which is selling a beauty product trial, and Adidas, which is using the platform to showcase running shoes called Deerupt.

Lenses has also been updated to include games. For example, game publisher King has a filter based on its popular title Candy Crush, which is also an AR game that can be played from within the app.

Earlier in the week Snap launched a desktop app called Lens Studio which lets brands design AR filters using a set of tools and effects.

Distinguishing feature

Snap said Lenses are used by more than 70 million users per day, and the platform is its differentiating factor from rivals Facebook and Instagram, which have succesfully cloned some other Snapchat features, such as Stories.

However, InMoment, which describes itself as a customer experience management company, questions the value of AR for consumers.

It found in a recent survey only 10 per cent of consumers find AR useful.

In an email statement the company said: “Consumers want retail experiences that are memorable and valuable, so when hopping on the Snapchat AR bandwagon, brands must ask themselves if they’re truly providing value to their customers to guarantee success.”