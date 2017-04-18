English
Snapchat upgrades Lenses AR feature

18 APR 2017

Snapchat upgraded its Lenses artificial reality (AR) feature in a move which could boost the recent launch of a service offering detailed information on advertising campaigns by parent company Snap.

On the surface, the changes to the AR feature mean users can now add 3D images and words to their images and videos. However, a key difference is Lenses now focuses on a smartphone’s main camera instead of the front-facing camera, which is primarily used for selfies.

The original Lenses enabled users to add filters including dog ears and flower halos to those pictures and proved immensely popular. The shift to using a smartphone’s main camera means the images captured may feature more of the products surrounding users, which could be valuable to advertisers, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

As a result Snapchat’s upgrade could complement Snap to Store, a tool Snap launched in the US last week, which collects data to inform advertisers of the progress of their campaigns.

Snapchat could also generate revenue via sponsorship – something it already does with the original service. Some brands have paid around $750,000 a day to sponsor the existing Lenses, the WSJ said.

The app maker made little mention of the commercial potential of its Lenses service in a company blog announcing the upgrades, instead explaining the changes mean users can “paint the world around you with new 3D experiences,” by tapping the camera screen while taking a picture.

“We launched Lenses over a year ago as a whole new way to express ourselves on Snapchat. Today, we’re adding new ways to use Lenses,” it added.

Meanwhile TechCrunch said Snap’s competitors were probabaly in the know about the new feature and it won’t be long before they introduce similar services. The report was referring to Facebook cloning Snapchat features such as Stories for its core app and Instagram.

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

