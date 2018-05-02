Samsung inks deal to put Oath apps on its phones

Key apps from Verizon’s content subsidiary Oath will come preloaded on Samsung smartphones in the US as part of a new distribution agreement signed by the companies.

In a press release, Oath said the deal covers apps including Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Finance, Newsroom and the go90 mobile video app. The apps, along with native adverts delivered in Galaxy Apps and Game Launcher, will come standard on Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S9 and S9+.

The set-up is similar to the preloaded News and Stocks apps on Apple’s iPhones, which offer access to headlines and financial information.

Though the agreement initially covers the US, Oath said work is underway to expand the deal “across global markets”.

The move could inject fresh life into the go90 app, which struggled to gain traction since its launch in October 2015. In February, reports suggested the app might be scrapped entirely and the content distributed through different channels.

In addition to putting its content in front of millions more customers, Oath CEO Tim Armstrong told Reuters the deal also ramps the company’s advertising ambitions. The presence of native ads in Galaxy apps takes them “one step closer to being direct to consumer,” he said.

Adverts play a key role in Armstrong’s goal for the company to achieve revenue of between $10 billion and $20 billion by 2020.