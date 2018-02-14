English
HomeAppsNews

Axe hangs over Verizon go90 video service

14 FEB 2018

The future of Verizon’s go90 mobile video service is in doubt after Oath CEO Tim Armstrong (pictured) revealed plans to absorb and redistribute go90 content across Verizon’s other media brands.

Speaking at the Code Media conference in the US earlier this week, Armstrong noted there is a “bunch” of go90 content which is well-suited for distribution across other, more high profile Verizon-owned channels including Yahoo Sports and Huffington Post. He explained rerouting through larger outlets will “turbocharge” distribution of go90 content at scale.

Armstrong called go90 a “super ambitious project” but acknowledged it was difficult to build brand recognition for a service which was “sort of off on its own”. He said the go90 brand will remain for the time being, but added “I don’t know how long for”.

Launched in October 2015, go90 was a key effort in Verizon’s bid to enter the content and advertising markets. However, the service struggled to gain traction through 2016 and Verizon replaced the go90 app team in early 2017. Following the release of a go90 update in March 2017, Verizon revealed during Q1 2017 earnings average daily usage of the app stood at around 30 minutes per viewer. The operator, however, hasn’t mentioned go90 in an earnings call since that time.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

