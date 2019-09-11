 Microsoft shakes up To Do organiser - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Microsoft shakes up To Do organiser

11 SEP 2019

Microsoft launched a redesigned version of its To Do task manager, incorporating a number of features from organiser service Wunderlist, which it is moving towards shutting down.

The updated To Do set-up features a refreshed aesthetic with dark mode and more background options. It also introduces Smart Lists to give users an overview of important tasks.

Integration with Mac, iOS, Android, Windows and the web is beefed up, enabling users to access their lists on any platform. It will also now present tasks created across its suite of Microsoft services into a centralised view, and allow users to create new tasks using its Cortana assistant or Alexa on Amazon’s Echo.

Microsoft acquired Wunderlist in 2015, and launched To Do in 2017 as a replacement. However, the company said it would not close Wunderlist until all of its most popular features were integrated into To Do.

In a blog post, Microsoft noted it had “come a long way since those first Wunderlist days and today is one more step in our evolution”.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

