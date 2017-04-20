English
HomeAppsNews

Microsoft To-Do app supercedes Wunderlist

20 APR 2017

Microsoft plans to sunset its Wunderlist organiser app, but its features will live on in a new app called To-Do.

The US software giant said the transition would occur over the coming months, after it completed the integration of Wunderlist’s most popular features into To-Do, including list sharing, apps for Mac, iPad and Android tablets, as well as additional integrations with other Microsoft services.

“While the name and icon may change, the team that brought you Wunderlist continues on,” the firm said.

Microsoft was referring to the team at German startup 6Wunderkinder, which it acquired for between $100 million to $200 million in 2015.

To-Do is described as an intelligent task management app which simplifies the planning and management of everyday tasks. The app is available in preview on iOS, Android and Windows 10 devices.

It is powered by Office 365 integration and an intelligent algorithm and allows users to create to-do lists for work and home projects.

According to Ori Artman, GM of Microsoft To-Do: “As the only task management app built on an enterprise cloud, To-Do offers the advanced security that our Office 365 customers expect. Data is encrypted in transit and at rest, and To-Do is served out of our hyper-scale, global network of data centers.”

When Microsoft acquired 6Wunderkinder, it said: “The addition of Wunderlist to the Microsoft product portfolio fits squarely with our ambition to reinvent productivity for a mobile-first, cloud-first world.”

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

