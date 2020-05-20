 Microsoft makes enterprise scheduling play - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Microsoft makes enterprise scheduling play

20 MAY 2020

Microsoft unveiled a tracking app aimed at assisting businesses in organising their work by creating, sharing, and monitoring data in specifically designed lists.

In a blog, general manager Seth Patton explained the Microsoft Lists app will be part of the company’s Office 365 suite and will allow businesses to create new lists or use pre-made templates to track a number of things including issues, assets, routines and inventory.

Enterprises will also be able to create smart rules and alerts to keep their teams informed on internal processes, as well as build event agendas and report status.

There will be an option to combine Microsoft Lists with conversations among team members.

Senior product manager at Mark Kashman explained Microsoft will begin a global launch towards the end of the year, initially for iOS.

This is Microsoft’s first organiser product designed specifically for businesses. Since 2017 the software giant has offered consumer scheduler To-Do, a service based on the discontinued Wunderlist app.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Houseparty prepares content sharing move

Quibi readies fresh features in bid to boost usage

WHO plans Covid-19 symptom checker app
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Game, set and match

Mobile Mix: Coping with Covid-19 congestion

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association