English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Instagram creators decamp

25 SEP 2018

Instagram’s founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger are leaving the company, which Facebook acquired in 2012 for $1 billion, reportedly due to disagreements with CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

In a statement, Systrom said he and Kreiger were “ready for our next chapter” and will take some time to “explore our curiosity and creativity again”.

“Building new things requires that we step back, understand what inspires us and match that with what the world needs”.

The founders added they “remain excited for the future of Instagram and Facebook in the coming years” and are looking forward to “watching what these innovative and extraordinary companies do next.”

A Bloomberg report stated Systrom and Krieger had been running the product independently from Facebook while taking advantage of the parent company’s infrastructure and resources. However, as of late, they were unhappy with Zuckerberg’s involvement in day-to-day matters.

The news outlet quoted sources as saying Instagram, arguably one of Facebook’s most succesful acquisitions, is likely to become more tightly integrated with the social media giant.

Zuckerberg said in a statement the co-founders “are extraordinary product leaders and Instagram reflects their combined creative talents”.

“I wish them all the best and I’m looking forward to seeing what they build next.”

Facebook lost another executive from its popular acquisitions earlier this year when WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum stepped down, reportedly due to clashes with parent Facebook over user data, encryption and how to monetise the messaging app.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

DoJ voices concerns on social media political bias

Instagram working on shopping app

Facebook pushes video platform worldwide
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Holograms, the return of mojos and AI angst

Mobile Mix: 5G hype hits Hollywood

Feature: MWC Americas 18 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association