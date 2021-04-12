 Google shuts Shopping app - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Google shuts Shopping app

12 APR 2021

Google reportedly planned to pull the plug on its Shopping app in the near future, potentially due to an inability to cement its position in a segment largely dominated by big-name rivals including Amazon.

The company told 9to5Google the shutters will come down for Android and iOS users in the coming weeks, though the functionality will remain available within the Shopping tab in the Google main app and on the web, for which the company was tipped to be developing fresh features to boost user experience.

Google launched Shopping as a standalone iOS app in 2013, with an Android version the following year.

Information on Google Play shows the dedicated app was installed more than 1 million times to date, while Amazon Shopping has more than 100 million since its launch in 2014.

Uptake
Sensor Tower data showed downloads of shopping apps increased 20 per cent year-on-year during 2020, credited to physical store closures caused by Covid-19 (coronavirus).

However, Appfigures data showed Google’s dedicated service ranked outside the top 200 shopping apps on Google Play and failed to make the top 400 on App Store.

Its estimated downloads for the year across both marketplaces were 264,700.

Apptopia data showed the most downloaded shopping app in 2020 was Amazon with nearly 170 million, followed by Shopee and Wish on close to 140 million each.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Google amends app review rules for ad platforms

Google loses payment, next billion users chief

Google tipped for Android privacy upgrade
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association