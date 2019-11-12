Google reveals gaming line up - Mobile World Live

Google fleshed out plans for its new Stadia gaming platform, announcing a dozen titles will be available when the service launches on 19 November.

The company said in a blog the platform, which will allow users to play across their laptops, TVs, tablets and smartphones, will initially include 12 “carefully-chosen games on day one”. The goal is to offer “something for everyone,” with “titles spanning multiple genres and age ratings”.

Fighter games Mortal Kombat 11 and Samurai Shodown made the cut, as did dance rhythm title Just Dance 2020, spooky puzzle game Gylt, big name action title Assasin’s Creed Odyssey and a trio of Tomb Raider offerings, among others.

An additional 14 games will be released before the end of the year, it added.

Along with third-party titles, Google also plans to make some of its own games, last month announcing the creation of a new Stadia Gaming and Entertainment studio in Montreal.