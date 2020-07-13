 Facebook takes flak over iOS app outage - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Facebook takes flak over iOS app outage

13 JUL 2020

Facebook admitted an issue related to its SDK led to a number of iOS apps malfunctioning for hours, causing a wave of backlash from users and developers.

On the Facebook for Developers platform, the company’s developer support engineering manager Gary Fitzpatrick said the issue resulted in a “sudden spike” in app crashes lasting for more than eight hours. The issue struck on 10 July, with the company stating it “identified the issue quickly and resolved it”.

BBC News reported music streaming service Spotify, video set-up TikTok, dating service Tinder and navigation app Waze were among the apps impacted. It noted the bug was related to the apps’ feature allowing a login via a Facebook account.

The media outlet noted a similar problem related to Facebook’s SDK impacted usability of iOS apps in May.

A lot of users criticised Facebook for the snag, expressing discontent on Twitter, while numerous developers shared their concerns of the outage impact via posts on software development platform GitHub.

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

