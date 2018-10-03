English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Facebook prepares WhatsApp ads

03 OCT 2018

Instant messaging app WhatsApp will reportedly carry adverts from 2019 as parent Facebook seeks a return on the billions of dollars it spent acquiring the business in 2014.

Forbes reported WhatsApp will begin to show targeted ads in its Status feature and there are plans to roll out marketing messages to its business client in the future.

Four years since the acquisition, Facebook has kept WhatsApp ad-free, but the social media giant is now reportedly seeking to monetise the platform. Advertising on the main Facebook app generates a huge bulk of the company’s revenue, which amounted to $41 billion in 2017.

Facebook has “no plans to change” current encryption of messages, a representative told Forbes.

However, security experts cited by Forbes said Facebook could still be able to extract keywords from private user messages, which could be used for generating targeted ads on WhatsApp even if end-to-end encryption is in place.

Founder disputes
Pushing ads on WhatsApp was reportedly a bone of contention between Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton, who left the messaging platform in September 2017.

Acton told Forbes in an interview last week that one of the reasons for his departure was his reluctance to monetise WhatsApp through advertising, which created conflict with Facebook’s management.

Jan Koum, WhatsApp’s other co-founder, left in May for similar reasons.

The founders of another high-profile Facebook acquisition, Instagram, left the company last week, also reportedly due to disagreements with Zuckerberg.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Facebook could face $1.6B EU fine over massive hack

Instagram creators decamp

Blog: Are WhatsApp India woes a blow to encryption?
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: GDPR gripes, AT&T action and 5G phone firsts

Mobile Mix: Holograms, the return of mojos and AI angst

Mobile Mix: 5G hype hits Hollywood

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association