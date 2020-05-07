 Facebook appoints initial content controllers - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Facebook appoints initial content controllers

07 MAY 2020

Facebook named the first members of a new oversight board which will have the power to order removal of content from the main platform and subsidiary Instagram, a move which loosens CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s (pictured) control of company policy.

In a statement, VP of global affairs and communications Nick Clegg said the step would change “the way some of the most difficult and significant decisions around content on our platforms will be made”.

Facebook appointed four co-chairs as it revealed the first 20 members: former Danish prime minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt; Michael McConnell, a former US judge; Colombia Law School professor Jamal Greene; and Catalina Botero Marino, dean of the Universidad de los Andes Catalina’s law faculty.

Other members hold experience in fields including internet censorship, press freedom and content moderation. The board is eventually expected to comprise 40 people in total.

Autonomy
In a separate announcement, the board pledged to make decisions “without regard to Facebook’s economic, political or reputational interests”.

Members said they held no stakes in Facebook or other social media companies, with financial independence guaranteed by “a $130 million trust fund” established by the company.

The group will review content flagged by users and Facebook itself, prioritising cases with the potential to “impact many users, are of critical importance to public discourse, or raise questions” about the company’s policies.

Zuckerberg agreed to the creation of the body in November 2018 following pressure from shareholders over his role as company chair in the wake of concerns over data leaks, the spread of fake news and alleged influence over US elections in 2016.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Peru operators, Facebook test free browsing app

Facebook opens door to Messenger Rooms

Twitter targets 5G Covid claims
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Coping with Covid-19 congestion

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association