Direct-to-device (D2D) satellite service provider Lynk Global missed a third deadline to list on the Nasdaq stock exchange, following a delay in plans to complete a merger with special purpose acquisition company Slam.

Lynk Global targeted a listing by yesterday (25 March), after missing dates in August and December 2024.

A representative stated to Mobile World Live there is currently no new deadline for the stock listing to take place.

Slam was delisted from the Nasdaq stock market in August 2024, but stated at the time it would continue trading in over-the-counter markets and its tie-up with Lynk Global would “be materially unaffected by the transition”.

A regulatory filing in December 2024 revealed Slam’s finances dwindled to $22.8 million from $575 million from listing shares on Nasdaq in 2021 due to investor redemptions.

Lynk Global secured investments from Intelsat and SES in a recent Series-B funding round, part of a goal to raise $215 million.

The company announced successful D2D tests with Turkcell yesterday (25 March), delivering SMS and voice connectivity in rural parts of Turkey.