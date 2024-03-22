The United Nations (UN) General Assembly adopted a draft resolution designed to ensure the use and development of AI align with human rights values, a step it hopes will prevent fragmentation of ethical frameworks governing the technology.

The UN news agency revealed the non-binding resolution was agreed and adopted without a vote, with the document proposed by the US and backed by more than 120 member states.

Adoption of the AI resolution is expected to complement other UN efforts to meet broader global development goals, including promoting digital transformation and narrowing the technology divide.

In the draft, the General Assembly explained the resolution can be a guiding principle for the “human-centric” use of AI that protects “the enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedom for all”.

The document also noted “improper or malicious” design and deployment of AI systems, including those contradicting international law, would hinder progress towards achieving global development targets.

The UN news body reported the General Assembly called on all member states and stakeholders to withdraw or cease the use of AI “that are impossible to operate in compliance with international human rights law”, urging “the same rights that people have offline must also be protected online, including throughout the life cycle of AI systems”.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Ambassador to the UN, said the resolution “lays the groundwork for AI systems that leave no one behind”.

Last week, the European Parliament approved a provisional, binding law governing use of AI in the continent.