AMD agreed to buy Nod.ai in a deal to expand its open AI software capabilities, as it seeks to better compete against Nvidia.

An AMD representative told Mobile World Live the deal will close in the current quarter.

Financial terms weren’t available.

AMD stated the deal aligned with its AI growth strategy based on an open software ecosystem intended to lower the barriers to entry for customers by providing developer tools, libraries and models.

Vamsi Boppana, SVP of the company’s AI group, stated the acquisition is expected to provide customers with open software enabling them to deploy performant AI models tuned for its hardware.

Nod.AI co-founder and CEO Anush Elangovan stated it is a “major contributor to some of the world’s most important AI repositories” and the AMD deal would expose its technology to a broader range of customers globally.

The company’s customers include hyperscalers, enterprises and start-ups.

Both companies demonstrated combined platforms at CES 2023 and NAB 2023.

AMD is among the vendors seeking to close the generative AI gap with Nvidia, which has cashed-in on demand for compatible silicon used by large cloud players such as AWS, Google, Microsoft and Oracle.