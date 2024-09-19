Hitachi Rail offered insight into massive upgrades of transport systems in New York and Hong Kong, pitching a 5G based communications set-up as an industry first and arguing the technology can reduce various costs when used for digital signalling.

The company is replacing legacy radio technologies on the Crosstown Line in New York City with a 5G-enabled variant of its SelTrac Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) system, along with overlaying the mobile technology on an existing set-up covering an automated train conveying passengers around Hong Kong’s international airport.

Hitachi Rail stated the train-to-ground set up for critical communications is an industry first which will “provide significant performance improvements while reducing investment and lifecycle costs”.

The company explained its digital system employs train-to-ground telecoms to handle traffic management on a particular rail line. Hitachi Rail noted the arrangement is typically used in light rail and metro networks, but is also now being employed to re-jig existing infrastructure.

“CBTC allows for higher capacities, safety and overall reliability when compared to conventional signalling systems.”

Hitachi Rail said public or private 5G networks are key to its approach, removing legacy technologies including Wi-Fi which it asserts are limited and “significantly” cutting the amount of trackside infrastructure required because the mobile technology needs fewer radio access points.

It added the increased bandwidth 5G delivers enables rail operating companies to tap advanced digital asset management systems.

“By providing real-time reporting of the train’s data, it is possible to optimise operations and maintenance” of the vehicle and track, it stated.

The company aims for the New York and Hong Kong deployments to lead the way for its 5G-enabled system, which it now plans to begin demonstrating at trade shows beginning with the InnoTrans 2024 event in Germany next week.