Bharti Airtel hailed a boost in uplink data rates using combined FDD and TDD mid-band spectrum in trials conducted with Nokia and chip company MediaTek.

The Indian operator explained the laboratory test delivered data rates of 300Mb/s in the uplink. The companies aggregated 3.5GHz and 2.1GHz frequencies, with traffic dynamically switched between the FDD and TDD modes. MediaTek’s Dimensity 5G mobile platform was used.

Airtel claimed the test sets a new benchmark in 5G network performance. The improved uplink rate “promises faster connectivity, enhanced user experience and improved network efficiency”, it stated, pointing to video conferencing as one service set to benefit.

Tarun Chhabra, country manager and head of Mobile Networks Business at Nokia, India, said uplink “Tx switching will pave the way for superior 5G networks, enabling seamless data transfer in mobile devices and driving demand for data-intensive applications like XR”.

The uplink Tx test continues a run of trials between Airtel and Nokia including a test of a non-standalone 5G cloud RAN announced in July, which delivered a throughput of more than 1.2Gb/s.

Airtel CTO Randeep Sekhon said the FDD and TDD trial would ultimately lead to increased data rates and “improved connectivity”.

A heavy investment in 5G by Airtel looks to be paying off, with uptake of the technology contributing to a rise in its mobile service revenue during Q2.