ZTE’s Yang Rui: Integration of Cloud and Network – a New Phenomenon of Network Evolution

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation made its mark at the “Cloud Networks: Evolving to the Future” forum held during MWC Shanghai. Ms. Yang Rui, the esteemed Chief Architect of ZTE’s Cloud and Core Network Product Line, captivated the audience with her distinctive perspective and visionary insights on the evolution of ZTE’s cloud and network solutions as powerful catalysts for driving the transformation of the digital economy.

During the panel discussion, Yang Rui emphasized the convergence of cloud and network, stating that they are inherently moving in the same direction and becoming deeply intertwined, despite their outward differences. She highlighted that individuals and organizations have the option to deploy general digital infrastructure for extensive and ubiquitous computing power or utilize specialized devices for specific enhanced capabilities. Yang Rui also emphasized the crucial relationship between cloud services and network coverage, as a high-quality network is essential for the existence of a hybrid cloud.

This interconnected ecosystem presents significant marketing potential for enhancing quality of life and societal advancements. ZTE, positioning itself as a catalyst for digital transformation, is committed to delivering cutting-edge cloud and network solutions to meet diverse demands, acting as a facilitator for various industries.

ZTE has recently introduced its cutting-edge integrated mobile edge cloud product, which represents a hyper-integrated all-in-one solution combining edge cloud and 5G network capabilities. This innovative solution serves as an open edge cloud with an embedded switch and incorporates the user plane of the 5G core network. Consequently, it enables the seamless installation of mobile edge applications while providing high-bandwidth and low-latency network access.

This box-like solution brings remarkable advantages by simplifying the installation and maintenance processes, making operations significantly more user-friendly. It eliminates the need for specialized telecommunication expertise, allowing IT engineers without a dedicated telecommunications background to utilize it effectively. Furthermore, the open ecosystem extends beyond a mere cloud platform by providing APIs to third-party applications, granting access to network capabilities and fostering a collaborative environment.

ZTE remains committed to driving innovation and transformation in the digital landscape. With a customer-centric approach, ZTE continues to push the boundaries of technology, empowering businesses and industries to thrive in the digital era. By delivering cutting-edge solutions and fostering collaboration within the ecosystem, ZTE aims to build a smarter, more connected world for all.