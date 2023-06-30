 ZTE’s Yang Rui: Integration of Cloud and Network - a New Phenomenon of Network Evolution - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomePartner Announcements

ZTE’s Yang Rui: Integration of Cloud and Network – a New Phenomenon of Network Evolution

30 JUN 2023

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation made its mark at the “Cloud Networks: Evolving to the Future” forum held during MWC Shanghai. Ms. Yang Rui, the esteemed Chief Architect of ZTE’s Cloud and Core Network Product Line, captivated the audience with her distinctive perspective and visionary insights on the evolution of ZTE’s cloud and network solutions as powerful catalysts for driving the transformation of the digital economy.

During the panel discussion, Yang Rui emphasized the convergence of cloud and network, stating that they are inherently moving in the same direction and becoming deeply intertwined, despite their outward differences. She highlighted that individuals and organizations have the option to deploy general digital infrastructure for extensive and ubiquitous computing power or utilize specialized devices for specific enhanced capabilities. Yang Rui also emphasized the crucial relationship between cloud services and network coverage, as a high-quality network is essential for the existence of a hybrid cloud.

This interconnected ecosystem presents significant marketing potential for enhancing quality of life and societal advancements. ZTE, positioning itself as a catalyst for digital transformation, is committed to delivering cutting-edge cloud and network solutions to meet diverse demands, acting as a facilitator for various industries.

ZTE has recently introduced its cutting-edge integrated mobile edge cloud product, which represents a hyper-integrated all-in-one solution combining edge cloud and 5G network capabilities. This innovative solution serves as an open edge cloud with an embedded switch and incorporates the user plane of the 5G core network. Consequently, it enables the seamless installation of mobile edge applications while providing high-bandwidth and low-latency network access.

This box-like solution brings remarkable advantages by simplifying the installation and maintenance processes, making operations significantly more user-friendly. It eliminates the need for specialized telecommunication expertise, allowing IT engineers without a dedicated telecommunications background to utilize it effectively. Furthermore, the open ecosystem extends beyond a mere cloud platform by providing APIs to third-party applications, granting access to network capabilities and fostering a collaborative environment.

ZTE remains committed to driving innovation and transformation in the digital landscape. With a customer-centric approach, ZTE continues to push the boundaries of technology, empowering businesses and industries to thrive in the digital era. By delivering cutting-edge solutions and fostering collaboration within the ecosystem, ZTE aims to build a smarter, more connected world for all.

Back

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association