ZTE’s Telecom Elastic Cloud System rated as an NFVI Leader by GlobalData - Mobile World Live

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation announced that its Telecom Elastic Cloud System (TECS) has been rated as a Leader by GlobalData in its latest report “Network Function Virtualization Infrastructure (NFVI): Competitive Landscape Assessment”.

ZTE’s TECS is rated as Leader in four dimensions of architecture, carrier grade, market momentum, and performance. ZTE is committed to building intelligent cloud platforms with extreme performance, simplified operation and maintenance (O&M) and ultimate security. The O&M system implements intelligent and efficient lifecycle management including planning, design, deployment.

According to GlobalData, ZTE TECS is advanced on three features:

The dual-engine cloud platform can provide virtual machine (VM), container and bare metal deployment with unified management.

It provides unified platform for service-level agreements (SLAs) with IT&CT and virtual network function (VNF) evolution to cloud-native network function (CNF).

It also provides full-scenario solutions for MEC applications covering edge cloud and access data center (DC).

As GlobalData indicated in its report, NFVI solutions now require support for both VM and container workloads, and should be deployed based on open source software. The report further emphasizes that automation, analytics and pre-integrated solutions play a significant role in an operator’s ability to efficiently deliver new 5G services.