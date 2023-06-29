 ZTE unveils new intelligent computing infrastructure at MWC Shanghai to meet the future of intelligent computing - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeZTE UpdatesFeatured Story

ZTE unveils new intelligent computing infrastructure at MWC Shanghai to meet the future of intelligent computing

29 JUN 2023

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has demonstrated a new type of intelligent computing infrastructure at the 10th MWC Shanghai. This infrastructure is designed to address the computing power challenges associated with large-scale model computing.

The power of generative AI, such as ChatGPT, is playing a crucial role in driving digital transformation and intelligent advancements across various industries. As the demand for large-scale and complex deep learning model computing continues to grow, there is an increasing need for a transformation in computing power. The requirements for computing power are becoming more diverse as data volumes explode and data resources become ubiquitous. This surge in demand has provided a strong impetus for the development of the server and storage market. Consequently, there is a greater emphasis on the performance, reliability, and innovation of servers and storage solutions to meet these evolving requirements.

In terms of servers, ZTE offers a full series of server solutions that support GPUs and liquid cooling, enabling the creation of computing resources for large-scale model processing with exceptionally low power consumption. This results in a reduced Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of data centers to less than 1.13. ZTE has introduced the R6500G5 GPU servers, which can accommodate up to twenty GPUs. Additionally, ZTE plans to unveil a higher-performance R6900G5 GPU training server by the end of this year, further expanding their server portfolio.

In the field of storage, ZTE offers high-bandwidth multi-converged storage solutions to cater to the diverse data storage needs of AI training. Their offerings include a combination of distributed disk arrays and high-end all-flash disk arrays, capable of meeting requirements for large capacity and high performance. ZTE provides various types of storage options, including files, objects, and blocks. Moreover, the ZTE NEO intelligent cloud card facilitates the offloading of the high-performance storage transmission protocol NVMe, enabling storage performance of up to 3 million IOPS.

In the realm of networking, ZTE employs a high-speed “lossless” network architecture to ensure the optimal utilization of AI computing power. By utilizing high-performance RDMA (Remote Direct Memory Access) networks and lossless switches, ZTE establishes a super-large-scale computing power cluster built around DPUs (Data Processing Units). The introduction of the NEO intelligent cloud card further enhances the server’s capabilities, enabling single-node forwarding performance of up to 800Gbps and achieving microsecond-level latency. This breakthrough in networking eliminates bottlenecks between nodes, maximizing the computing power of GPU clusters.

As an integrated solution provider of intelligent computing infrastructure, ZTE is committed to collaborating closely with operators and industry partners. Together, they will drive continuous upgrades in computing power, foster the development of intelligent infrastructure, and embrace the new era of intelligent computing. By doing so, ZTE aims to inject fresh impetus into the growth of the digital economy.

Back

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Featured Content

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association