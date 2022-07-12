ZTE transport products highly recognized by GlobalData

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced that ZTE’s intelligent management and control product ZENIC ONE and ZXR10 M6000-S/ZXCTN 9000-E/ZXR10 V6000 router series have both been raised to “Leader” in two criteria by GlobalData, an international authoritative telecommunications, software and IT service resource company, in its latest WAN SDN controller and IP edge router assessments.

According to GlobalData’s WAN SDN controller assessment, ZENIC ONE has been raised to “Leader” level in the two criteria of “Open Environment” and “Solution Breadth”, and has become the only “Leader” product in the “Open Environment” item.

ZENIC ONE employs the microservice architecture, in which all modules are delivered through Docker container, sharing one database, to efficiently deploy resource in a cloud native environment. In terms of openness and interoperability, ZTE is one of the first group of vendors that have implemented TIP-MUST SDN controller specifications.

According to the white paper of the MPLS SDN interoperability test released by EANTC (European Advanced Networking Test Center) in April this year, ZTE’s ZENIC ONE passed the multi-vendor equipment interoperability tests on a number of SRv6 functions together with ZTE’s ZXR10 M6000-S routers.

With built-in analysis and orchestration functions, ZENIC ONE supports deployment, scheduling, recovery and alarm correlation for multi-layer services crossing IP, OTN, fixed network and microwave in a visualized way, so that the one system can manage the equipment in all domains, significantly simplifying the O&M complexity for operators.

In addition, according to GlobalData’s latest IP edge router assessment, ZTE’s ZXR10 M6000-S, ZXCTN 9000-E and ZXR10 V6000 series routers have been raised to “Leader” in the “Supported Services” as well as “Management and Control”.

To date, ZTE has eight edge routers passing MEF CE3.0 certification. Besides IPv4/IPv6 VPN, traditional broadband and multicast services, these routers can also carry 5G services by SR/SRv6, EVPN and slicing, and support IPTV and mVPN services with BIER/BIERin6. In terms of the management and control, the routers can interconnect with ZENIC ONE through rich northbound interfaces and thus support diversified SDN solutions.