 ZTE successfully demonstrates interoperability at EANTC’s MPLS SDN interoperability test with its data network products - Mobile World Live
HomeZTE UpdatesFeatured Story

ZTE successfully demonstrates interoperability at EANTC’s MPLS SDN interoperability test with its data network products

08 APR 2022

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced that its data network products have delivered outstanding performance in the multi-vendor MPLS SDN interoperability test organized by the EANTC (European Advanced Networking Test Center), which has officially released the white paper and made multi-vendor live demonstrations at EANTC showcase booth at the 23rd MPLS SD & AI Net World congress from April 5 to 7 in Paris, France.

ZTE participated in the test with its intelligent full-service routers ZXR10 M6000-8S PLUS and ZXR10 M6000-3SPLUS and intelligent management & control platform ZENIC ONE. The test results verified ZTE’s capabilities of supporting EVPN, Flex-Algo, Segment Routing, and SDN.

In the Segment Routing interoperability test, ZTE’s devices demonstrated good interoperability with equipment from other vendors in L3VPN over SR-MPLS, EVPN E-line/L3VPN over SRv6, SRv6 Global Routing Table, SR-MPLS and SRv6, S-BFD and DSCP-based SR-TE.

In the SDN interoperability test, the ZENIC ONE, as PCE(Path Computation Element), implemented topology discovery, path computation, cross-domain computation and SRv6-based path computation for equipment from other vendors. Based on these capabilities, ZTE can provide an effective SDN solution to address key requirements such as topology collection and path computation in multi-vendor networking scenarios in operators’ existing networks and data centers.

As an internationally renowned test center, EANTC provides manufacturer neutral tests for manufacturers, service providers, carriers and enterprises. With the objective network technology expertise, its reports have been widely recognized by global operators.

ZTE has been participating in EANTC tests for more than ten years. As a world-leading communication equipment manufacturer and integrated communication solution provider, ZTE has rich development experience and technical accumulation in the data product field.

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

