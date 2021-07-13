 ZTE reaches milestone with over 500,000 ONTs delivered to Mexico’s Megacable - Mobile World Live
HomeZTE UpdatesFeatured Story

ZTE reaches milestone with over 500,000 ONTs delivered to Mexico’s Megacable

13 JUL 2021

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced that it has reached a major milestone with over 500,000 Optical Network Units (ONTs) delivered to Megacable, the second largest multiple system operator in Mexico. It marks that the two companies have entered into a new stage of cooperation in the deployment of Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) networks.

With nearly four million users in Mexico, Megacable holds nearly 20% of the Mexican fixed broadband market shares. By May 2021, ZTE had delivered 500,000 deeply customized Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) ONTs to Megacable, helping the operator accelerate its fiber transformation.

As services like over-the-top (OTT) video, online gaming, distance education, and video conferencing emerge, Megacable started FTTH construction in 2019, with a plan to build 2 million-lines FTTH network covering the main cities in the country within three years. To date, Megacable has achieved great expansion in both its FTTH user base and penetration rate.

In addition to jointly deploying deeply customized ONTs, Megacable and ZTE also have been actively developing innovative technologies, including end-to-end Quality of Service (QoS) assurance and smart Operation and Maintenance (O&M), to improve customer satisfaction and optimize user experiences.

As FTTH network construction continues to gain more momentum in Mexico,  ZTE and Megacable will further expand the cooperation. Moving forward, the two parties will work together in Wi-Fi 6, EasyMesh networking and other areas to provide better broadband experiences for Mexican home users.

