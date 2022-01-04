 ZTE passes 400 million unit milestone in CPE shipments - Mobile World Live
HomeZTE UpdatesFeatured Story

ZTE passes 400 million unit milestone in CPE shipments

04 JAN 2022

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced it has shipped more than 400 million customer premises equipment (CPE) devices by November 2021.

“ZTE achieved explosive growth in our CPE business in 2021, with yearly shipments exceeding 60 million units,” revealed Mr. Fang Hui, Vice President of ZTE. “In the passive optical network (PON) CPE segment, ZTE ranked first globally for both shipments and revenues in the third quarter of the year, according to the Broadband Access & Home Networking Quarterly Report 3Q21 released by the research firm Dell’Oro Group.”

ZTE is committed to the innovation and commercialization of home network technologies. Its innovative Mesh+Wi-Fi 6 solution delivers real gigabit speeds throughout the home to enable a full-coverage and seamless-roaming network experience for users. Also, its Mesh+AI (Artificial Intelligence) solution is able to solve the pain points of home network management by implementing visual management of home Wi-Fi and performing intelligent diagnosis and optimization.

In addition, ZTE’s Mesh+FTTR (Fiber to the Room) solution is the only all-optical networking solution in the industry to support both point-to-point (P2P) and point-to-multipoint (P2MP) technologies. Designed to provide future-ready connectivity, the solution can eliminate the bandwidth bottleneck in the home in one go and meet the home broadband requirements of users in the next 20 years. With this solution, ZTE has won multiple awards and completed commercial trials in over 20 provinces of China.

To date, ZTE’s high-end 10-gigabit-capable symmetric passive optical network optical network terminal (XGS-PON ONT) and Wi-Fi 6 products have been massively deployed in countries and regions including Japan, Europe and South America.

“Moving forward, ZTE will continue to focus on technological innovations and experience upgrades, with an eye to providing high-quality smart home solutions and products, and promoting the digital transformation and upgrades of homes,” said Mr. Fang Hui.

 

 

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

