ZTE clinches leadership position in 5G RAN, propelling global 5G infrastructure development

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has achieved a significant milestone in the 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) market. ZTE has secured an overall Leader rating and earned Leader ratings in three out of five subcategories in the 5G RAN Competitive Landscape Assessment (CLA) conducted by GlobalData. This achievement underscores ZTE’s pivotal role in driving the global expansion of 5G infrastructure.

ZTE’s remarkable accomplishment in the 5G RAN market can be attributed to its comprehensive “all-scenario UniSite” solution. This robust solution showcases ZTE’s unwavering commitment to innovation and its capability to provide solutions that address the diverse needs of the rapidly evolving 5G infrastructure landscape.

ZTE’s Baseband Unit (BBU) portfolio, recognized as a Leader by GlobalData, offers unparalleled support for 5G cell capacities. This forward-thinking design empowers network operators to proactively address anticipated traffic growth and efficiently manage their infrastructure investments. This strategic approach underscores ZTE’s dedication to delivering sustainable, future-proof solutions that drive the growth of global 5G infrastructure.

In the Traditional Radio Portfolio category, where ZTE is also rated a Leader by GlobalData, the company’s portfolio stands out with unparalleled frequency support capabilities. ZTE offers a broader spectrum of frequencies compared to its competitors, setting a new industry standard. With high output power across single, dual, and triple frequency devices, ZTE equips operators with a versatile toolkit to meet a wide range of network requirements, further accelerating the development of 5G infrastructure.

In the antenna-integrated radio segment, ZTE takes the lead with its remarkably lightweight Massive MIMO solutions. These products rank among the lightest in the 64TR and are among the most lightweight in the 32TR category. They redefine expectations for deployment ease and cost-efficiency, contributing significantly to the global advancement of 5G infrastructure.

ZTE’s millimeter-wave product range, another category where ZTE is recognized as a Leader by GlobalData, surpasses most competitors in both range and unique features, such as compact design and high maximum power output. These offerings are pivotal for delivering high-speed, high-capacity connectivity, enabling advanced 5G use cases like virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and ultra-HD video streaming, and advancing the global 5G infrastructure.

Moreover, ZTE’s commitment to environmental conservation and sustainability is evident in its industry-leading energy efficiency features. These energy-saving modes underscore ZTE’s dedication to not only pushing technological boundaries but also promoting a more sustainable digital future.

The Leader rating from GlobalData is a testament to ZTE’s relentless focus on innovation and its commitment to delivering top-notch 5G RAN solutions. As the 5G era unfolds, ZTE remains dedicated to driving innovation, delivering more advanced, efficient, and reliable 5G RAN solutions, and helping operators worldwide navigate the complexities of 5G network deployment and operation. ZTE is poised to play a pivotal role in fostering a more connected and digitally inclusive future.