 ZTE and dbx-tv unveil high-end far-field voice STB soundbar and smart mini projector at IBC 2023 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomePartner Announcements

ZTE and dbx-tv unveil high-end far-field voice STB soundbar and smart mini projector at IBC 2023

18 SEP 2023

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of information and communication technology solutions, has partnered with dbx-tv to introduce their latest innovations at IBC 2023, held in the Netherlands. This collaborative effort has resulted in the unveiling of cutting-edge far-field voice STB Soundbar and a smart mini projector, representing the newest additions to ZTE’s home media terminal lineup.

These devices are powered by dbx-tv®’s cutting-edge software, Total Sonics®, which automatically fine-tunes the device’s frequency response to deliver deep bass and crystal-clear high frequencies. The software also includes Total Surround® technology which provides a surround sound experience without requiring additional speakers, and the Total Volume® intelligent loudness control system that automatically adjusts the volume to an optimal level when unexpected sounds occur, ensuring a smarter and higher-quality listening experience for users.

The Soundbar, a versatile device that combines a 4K STB (Set-Top Box) with a smart speaker, utilizes far-field speech recognition technology for seamless voice control in multiple national languages, eliminating the need for a remote control. It also supports Dolby Atmos and features a built-in four-microphone array, advanced noise cancellation, and precise sound pickup capabilities, ensuring accurate voice recognition even in noisy environments. Furthermore, it offers extensive smart home integration options, enhancing the convenience and functionality of users’ homes.

Designed with a younger audience in mind, the ZTE smart mini projector is lightweight and exceptionally portable, catering to on-the-go entertainment needs. It boasts an impressive 400 ANSI lumens brightness and a 1080P physical resolution, ensuring users enjoy a high-quality movie-watching experience. The device is equipped with automatic keystone correction for effortless focusing and supports Wi-Fi 6 dual-frequency access and HDMI 2.0 interfaces, enabling seamless screen projection from mobile phones and computers. Additionally, it offers customizable interfaces and a diverse selection of applications, empowering operators to create unique services.

As a leading global provider of home media terminals, ZTE maintains its dedication to researching and developing high-quality products. Moving forward, ZTE will further its collaboration with dbx-tv to introduce a broader range of premium home terminals to the market. This ongoing partnership aims to deliver the ultimate audio-visual experience and contribute to the continued evolution of smart homes.

Back

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Featured Content

Apple's new iPhone 15 Pro is displayed against a background of Titanium wording

Feature video: Apple Wonderlust event

Topic Hub: Network Security

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association