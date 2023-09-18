ZTE and dbx-tv unveil high-end far-field voice STB soundbar and smart mini projector at IBC 2023

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of information and communication technology solutions, has partnered with dbx-tv to introduce their latest innovations at IBC 2023, held in the Netherlands. This collaborative effort has resulted in the unveiling of cutting-edge far-field voice STB Soundbar and a smart mini projector, representing the newest additions to ZTE’s home media terminal lineup.

These devices are powered by dbx-tv®’s cutting-edge software, Total Sonics®, which automatically fine-tunes the device’s frequency response to deliver deep bass and crystal-clear high frequencies. The software also includes Total Surround® technology which provides a surround sound experience without requiring additional speakers, and the Total Volume® intelligent loudness control system that automatically adjusts the volume to an optimal level when unexpected sounds occur, ensuring a smarter and higher-quality listening experience for users.

The Soundbar, a versatile device that combines a 4K STB (Set-Top Box) with a smart speaker, utilizes far-field speech recognition technology for seamless voice control in multiple national languages, eliminating the need for a remote control. It also supports Dolby Atmos and features a built-in four-microphone array, advanced noise cancellation, and precise sound pickup capabilities, ensuring accurate voice recognition even in noisy environments. Furthermore, it offers extensive smart home integration options, enhancing the convenience and functionality of users’ homes.

Designed with a younger audience in mind, the ZTE smart mini projector is lightweight and exceptionally portable, catering to on-the-go entertainment needs. It boasts an impressive 400 ANSI lumens brightness and a 1080P physical resolution, ensuring users enjoy a high-quality movie-watching experience. The device is equipped with automatic keystone correction for effortless focusing and supports Wi-Fi 6 dual-frequency access and HDMI 2.0 interfaces, enabling seamless screen projection from mobile phones and computers. Additionally, it offers customizable interfaces and a diverse selection of applications, empowering operators to create unique services.

As a leading global provider of home media terminals, ZTE maintains its dedication to researching and developing high-quality products. Moving forward, ZTE will further its collaboration with dbx-tv to introduce a broader range of premium home terminals to the market. This ongoing partnership aims to deliver the ultimate audio-visual experience and contribute to the continued evolution of smart homes.