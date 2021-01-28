 ZTE and CUP Data Establish the First 5G Messaging OpenLab of the Financial Industry - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomePartner Announcements

ZTE and CUP Data Establish the First 5G Messaging OpenLab of the Financial Industry

28 JAN 2021

PARTNER FEATURE: ZTE Corporation has announced that ZTE and China UnionPay Data (CUP Data) have signed a cooperation agreement and jointly unveiled the first 5G Messaging OpenLab of the financial industry in Shanghai.

This OpenLab is jointly initiated by ZTE and CUP Data, both of whom are the members of the Financial Digital Development Alliance. Giving full play to their respective advantages, the both parties will carry out in-depth cooperation in application scenarios, solution research, relative standards, and project applications of 5G Messaging, to accelerate the R&D and commercialization process of 5G Messaging.

“The 5G Messaging OpenLab will employ the open platform of ZTE OpenLab to provide partners with such services as solution incubation and joint verification,” said Zhang Wanchun, Senior Vice President of ZTE, “To date, the open platform has accessed more than 40 service providers and completed the verification of over 120 5G Messaging applications, greatly shortening the time for developers to connect to operators’ networks. In addition, ZTE is actively working with operators and other partners in the industry chain to research and develop innovative businesses, and is committed to building customer-centric and continuously innovative industry solutions. ”

“CUP Data will grasp the development trend of the continuous deepening of 5G commercialization process, and make full use of abundant forms of 5G Messaging, to provide customers with the full lifecycle messaging services of credit card,” said Ji Xiaojie, President of CUP Data.

The establishment of the 5G Messaging OpenLab is another achievement of the technical research and practice innovation of the Financial Digital Development Alliance. Moving forward, the Alliance will consolidate power from industries, scholars, institutes and customers and gather the best resources to provide excellent platform products and services to the financial industry, expecting to facilitate the digital transformation of the financial industry.

Back

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association