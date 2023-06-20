 Türk Telekom and ZTE unveil next-generation Tivibu - Mobile World Live
Partner Announcements

Türk Telekom and ZTE unveil next-generation Tivibu

20 JUN 2023

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced that on June 14, Türk Telekom conducted the launch of the next-generation TV platform Tivibu, based on its largest IPTV/OTT platform in Türkiye, in cooperation with ZTE and Netaş. The platform will significantly enhance end-user satisfaction with its new video applications.

Türk Telekom, the pioneering company in digital transformation in Türkiye, continues to provide its subscribers with more user-friendly features and richer content in recent years through its Tivibu product. The company has been trying to provide its subscribers with more functions and more diverse video content, and to attract more subscribers. Through Tivibu’s new interface and advanced features, Tivibu customers can seamlessly resume watching content that has been played and paused on multiple devices, including IPTV, Web, Smart TV, Apple TV/Android TV, smartphones, or tablets. This cross-device functionality allows users to pick up where they left off and continue their viewing experience from any of these devices at their convenience. This greatly meets the content viewing and tracking needs of different users.

It is worth mentioning that the end-to-end IPTV/OTT platform, jointly developed by Türk Telekom, ZTE, and Netaş, has played a significant role in the international IPTV/OTT market. This platform has served as a demonstration for many operators, showcasing its capabilities in maintenance and operation.

By utilizing ZTE’s state-of-the-art IPTV infrastructure, known for its flexibility, and complementing it with Netaş’ interface and application development, testing capabilities, and exemplary installation services, Tivibu delivers one of the world’s most advanced and cutting-edge viewing experiences to its subscribers in Türkiye.

Tivibu has also actively introduced Google ecosystem, opening up a new revenue increase model that brings more value-added business and more flexible operation means. This platform has completed the integration and docking of more than ten third-party manufacturers, as well as the cutover of all platforms and set-top boxes, serving millions of users on the live network.

Now, every day, an increasing number of subscribers are able to enjoy the great video service provided by Türk Telekom. Moving forward, ZTE will keep working closely with Türk Telekom, focusing on video product technology evolution and business innovation to jointly accelerate the development of new video services.

