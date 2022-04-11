RIS TECH Alliance Established in Beijing

PRESS RELEASE: The RIS TECH Alliance inauguration ceremony and 1st general assembly was held in Beijing on April 7, 2022. 87 online and offline RISTA member representatives from colleges and universities, enterprises, scientific research institutes, think tanks and industrial organizations attended the conference.

The RISTA is a cross-industry, open, and non-profit social organization that is formed by enterprises, public institutions, associations, colleges and universities, and scientific research institutes related to RIS on the basis of voluntariness, equality, and mutual benefits. The RISTA is committed to bringing together the entities in the RIS ecosystem to deepen their exchange and cooperation, thus promoting the research, standardization, and industrialization of RIS-related technologies.

The RISTA inauguration ceremony and general assembly passed major resolutions about appointment of the President of the Council, Vice President of the Council, Standing Council Member, Special Consultant, Chairman of Expert Committee. Academician Cui Tiejun serves as the President of the Council. Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications, Southeast University, Tsinghua University, China Unicom, China Mobile, China Telecom, China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, China Institute of Electronics on Communication Society and ZTE serve as the Standing Council Member. Convener Mr. Zemin Yang serves as the Special Consultant. Academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences Cui Tiejun, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering WU Jiangxing, Liu Yunjie and Zhang Ping, Academician of the Academy of Science of the Royal Society of Canada Luo Zhiquan, Fellow of the Academy of Engineering Singapore Zhang Rui serve as the Chairman of Expert Committee. The RISTA consists of a Council, a General Council, an Expert Committee, a Secretariat, and 5 Working Groups, and plans to hold an annual brand conference in the form of the RISTA Forum. And the RISTA general assembly reviewed and passed major resolutions about the RISTA Charter, workgroup settings, membership application and 2022 Work Plan. Academician Cui Tiejun, President of the Council, gave a presentation on the topic of RIS Technology.

RIS is a fundamental innovative technology with commercial prospects such as low cost, low power consumption and easy deployment. The RISTA welcomes enterprises, scientific research institutions, colleges and universities, and organizations to carry out research, standardization and industrialization of RIS-related technologies on the RISTA platform, to jointly build the RIS ecosystem and promote the development of the RIS industry.