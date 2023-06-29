 AIS and ZTE announce Thailand's first 5G mmWave SA showcase at 26GHz - Mobile World Live
HomePartner Announcements

AIS and ZTE announce Thailand’s first 5G mmWave SA showcase at 26GHz

29 JUN 2023

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has partnered with AIS, Thailand’s leading mobile operator, and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to successfully complete the trial of mmWave SA (5G Standalone Architecture) technology at the AZ center in Bangkok. This achievement not only positions Thailand as a leader in the ASEAN region regarding mmWave explorations, but also marks a significant step towards commercializing mmWave in the country, meeting the diverse requirements of consumers and industries.

During the trial, 5G mmWave SA technology showcased unparalleled downlink speeds of 7.04Gbps under DDDSU frame structure, impressive uplink speeds of 2.12Gbps under DSUUU frame structure, and end-to-end latency of less than 4ms. These exceptional results were achieved using a single CPE prototype powered by Snapdragon® X65 5G Modem-RF System from Qualcomm Technologies, along with ZTE’s latest mmWave AAU network infrastructure equipment. The high throughput and minimal data transmission delay offered by this cutting-edge technology enable users to experience immediate responses during critical applications such as online gaming, virtual reality, and autonomous vehicles. With seamless connectivity between users and their devices, this advancement opens up a world of possibilities for both businesses and consumers.

In comparison to EN-DC or NR-DC, mmWave SA was implemented using four 200MHz carriers in the downlink and two 200MHz carriers in the uplink all operating solely at 26GHz. This approach significantly simplifies the network architecture and eliminates the need for “anchoring” cells in EN-DC or NR-DC, thereby avoiding additional CAPEX expenditure.

The mmWave SA showcase is considered a catalyst for the rapid commercial advancement of 5G mmWave technology in Thailand. AIS, Qualcomm Technologies and ZTE are committed to accelerating and expanding the capabilities of 5G, improving efficiency, and pushing the boundaries of applications in personal, enterprise, and industrial settings. This commitment aims to enhance overall connectivity and productivity, opening up new possibilities for users and industries alike.

Wasit Watansap, Head of Nationwide Operations and Support Business Unit AIS, stated, “In line with our goals and plans to elevate the quality of service towards becoming a Cognitive Tech-Co or a provider of intelligent telecommunications technology, we are working collaboratively with global partners such as ZTE and Qualcomm to enhance the potential of 5G, enabling it to accommodate customer behavior and support the growth of the digital economy, which relies on the robustness of digital technology infrastructure. Furthermore, the success achieved in the testing of mmWave SA technology, with latency below 4 milliseconds, uplink speed of 2.12 Gbps, and downlink speed of 7.04 Gbps, will empower the 5G network with capabilities and intelligence that will lead to various solutions, such as controlling machinery in factories and manufacturing, autonomous driving, remote surgeries, and even high-speed, reliable, low-latency, responsive, and real-time Mobile Cloud Gaming, benefiting businesses, industries, and the Thai people, without a doubt.”

“It is an honor to have been a continued partner of AIS and ZTE in achieving this significant milestone which serves as an integral step towards the full deployment of 5G mmWave in Thailand. We remain committed to advancing the development of 5G mmWave as this will further enable an intelligently connected world benefitting not only enterprises, but also everyday experiences of end users,” said ST Liew Vice President, QUALCOMM CDMA Technologies Asia-Pacific Pte. Ltd. and President, Qualcomm Taiwan, South East Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

“We’re pleased to work with AIS and Qualcomm Technologies to achieve this milestone, which lays a technology validation foundation for 5G mmWave commercialization,” said Mei Zhonghua, Senior Vice President of ZTE Corporation. “With broader 5G opportunities enabled by mmWave, we will join hands with partners to continuously drive mmWave development, create ultimate experiences, and usher in a wonderful 5G era.”

