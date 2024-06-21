Oracle pledged to spend more than $1 billion in Spain over the next ten years, as it looks to keep pace with increased demand for AI and cloud computing services.

The investment plan includes funding for a third cloud region in Madrid to aid customers moving mission-critical workloads from their data centres to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

It will also help financial services and industry customers address regulations such as the European Union’s Digital Operational Resilience Act and European Outsourcing Guidelines.

Oracle will partner with Telefonica Espana on the planned cloud region.

Albert Triola, country leader, Oracle Spain, stated his company is “reaffirming our commitment to helping Spanish organisations of all sizes and industries” to “accelerate their adoption of cloud technologies to boost business performance and resilience”.

In May, Amazon Web Services announced it would spend €15.7 billion to expand its data centre footprint in Spain.