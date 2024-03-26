Vodafone Germany targeted savings of around €400 million over the next two years as part of efforts to become a leaner organisation, a move that will affect 2,000 roles.

The company stated personnel costs will be reduced through savings and the “relocation of around 2000 jobs”, with manual tasks carried out through increased automation in the future.

It further explained costs will be reduced primarily by dismantling complex structures and modernising network elements and IT systems. There will also be a drive to invest in stronger networks, improve customer accessibility and explore growth areas like IoT and cloud, explained the operator.

The move forms part of the company’s cost-cutting drive, announced in May 2023, to axe around 11,000 jobs.

Implemented by CEO Margherita Della Valle, the strategy revamp in Europe has included sales of its Italian unit to Swisscom and its operations in Spain to Zegona Communications.

It is also going through a regulatory process to seal a merger of its UK business with CK Hutchison-owned 3 UK.