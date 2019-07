Mobile Mix: London calling for 5G

This week UK operators Vodafone and 3 held events with a 5G flavour. Vodafone pulled the trigger with its launch (with support from F1 champion Lewis Hamilton), joining market leader EE in rolling out the tech while 3 continued to go on the offensive with claims it will have the edge over rivals when it launches the network later this year. Justin has the other news headlines.